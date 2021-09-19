Austin Bruins open up regular season Friday night

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Austin Bruins open up their regular season Friday night.

One athlete is excited for the possibilities this year could bring.

"It's cool to see all these guys from different places. Like we've got guys from Slovakia, Quebec, all around the states here. It's cool to see everyone clicking so fast and how much everyone likes each other too. So it's a fun group to be part of right now," says left wing Carson Riddle.

The Austin Bruins have about ten guys returning this year, along with a lot of new faces.

In the showcase this weekend, the Bruins went 3-0-1, losing the last one in overtime.

Carson says this team is unique.

"You could just tell the guys want to win so bad and they want to succeed and show all these scouts and all these other teams that like hey, you know, we're a team to beat this year. Like I said, I think it's just hard work and you know, we're clicking as a team and as a family right now. It's early, but it's one of those feelings where you're like hey, this could be something special," says Carson.

He says everyone has a role on the team.

The Bruins are working on structure and the details heading into this week.

"It's going to be fun to have that jam-packed barn we usually have, like the fans yelling and screaming and being loud. Especially in Riverside. It's not the biggest rink, but when you get a lot of people, it gets pretty loud in there. It's a fun time. It's a good atmosphere and we have a great supporting fan base here in Austin. I'm just really looking forward to playing in front of everybody again," says Carson.

The Bruins host the Minot Minotauros Friday night.

Puck drops at 7.