Austin Bruins main camp gets underway

AUSTIN, Minn. - For hockey fans, it's like Christmas in July. Hockey is back.

"The guys, even some of our fans in the community here, everybody is pretty excited to see hockey again," Bruins head coach, Steve Howard said.

The Austin Bruins opened their main camp on Tuesday consisting of draft picks, tenders, and returning veterans.

"We're going to start at 160 (players) and we've got to narrow it down to roughly 25-30 here by the end of the week and then we've got to get down to 23 by the start of the season."

The NAHL announced it will delay the start of the season to Oct. 9, three weeks later than originally planned.

"It is exciting that we're only pushing it back a few weeks," Howard said. "We were a little worried that it might be months but a few weeks is no big deal."

However, Howard is eager to get back to a sense of normalcy.

"This is the longest offseason I've had, ever."

The camp culminates with the All-Star game Friday evening with fans in attendance. Social distancing, masks, and other state guidelines will be enforced for those who attend.