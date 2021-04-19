Clear

Austin Bruins continue fight for playoff bid

The team currently sits three points out of playoff contention.

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Austin Bruins are currently on the outside looking in with hopes of finishing the season strong in order to make a run for the Robertson Cup.

“It’s come down to the wire. We’re three points out and as we’ve been talking about, we’ve got to go on a run here and we’ve got to make sure that we do our part and try to keep putting up some wins,” said head coach Steve Howard.

For the Bruins, it’s full steam ahead for the rest of the season. Coach Howard believes his squad has the potential.

“We’ve definitely had our off nights but when we’re on it, we’re on it. Four out of the last five games we’ve taken points and you can definitely see that transition happening.”

This season has been unlike any other for the black and gold with a delayed start to the season, shutdowns, postponements, etc. However, it has provided plenty of learning experiences, even for the coaches.

“I like sticking with groups and not having a revolving door,” Howard said. I think that was probably the biggest takeaway from this year was believing in the guys we’ve recruited, going after the right ones and coaching them up.”

Just nine games remain in the regular season for the Bruins and the push to make the playoff resumes for the Bruins on Thursday as the team travels to battle the Minnesota Magicians.

“We want to finish on a good note here and I’m sure the seven or eight guys that we have that are going to be moving on to college next year are going to be chomping at the bit to try to make one more crack at making a run in the Robertson Cup,” Howard said.

Following Thursday’s game, the Bruins will host the Magicians Friday night at Riverside Arena followed by St. Cloud on Saturday.

