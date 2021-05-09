Austin Bruins are chasing the last playoff spot

Video courtesy: Austin Bruins

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Austin Bruins are playing for the final playoff spot.

The team is two points out of the last spot.

It's a race between the Bruins and the Minnesota Wilderness.

The Bruins are just one win away and need the Wilderness to lose one.

If it's a tie, the Wilderness get the spot because they have more wins.

The Bruins are hoping to win these last three games.

To do that, forward Garrett Dahm says the team needs to stay disciplined.

"It's just a matter of getting our systems down and playing them to a 't'. Doing all the hard things and making sure it all comes together at the right time," says Dahm.