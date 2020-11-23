Austin Bruins announce weekend schedule change

AUSTIN, Minn. - While the pause on sports is in effect, the Austin Bruins are taking their games across state lines. The team announced Monday that it will play a pair of games in Aberdeen, S.D. on Friday and Saturday.

The team was originally scheduled to play the Minnesota Wilderness and St. Cloud Blizzard on those dates, but those games can’t be played due to the current restrictions and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Until then, the team continues to communicate with the league on how to safely continue playing games.