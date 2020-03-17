Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Impressive season for the Austin Bruins comes to an end

“It’s crazy. You’re getting ready for a weekend last Thursday to play Minot here (Austin) and go there the following week. We’re doing video, pre-scouts, setting up a practice plan, and then all of the sudden the season is over.”

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 8:34 PM
Updated: Mar 17, 2020 8:55 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

AUSTIN, Minn. - Teams across the nation are left wondering about the season that could’ve been including the Austin Bruins.

Enter Riverside Arena and you will drink in the silence. There are no fans in the bleachers, no skates cutting the ice, no pucks dinging off the glass and backer boards, and no players in sight. The athletes are all headed home after Monday’s decision by the NAHL to cancel the remainder of the regular season. 

“It was a little somber,” said Bruins director of Broadcasting & Sales Operations, TJ Chillot. “The guys had a little bit of an opportunity to think about it because when the season went on pause, everybody’s next thought was ‘what happens if we get canceled?”

Head Coach Steve Howard says the past week has been a whirlwind.

“It’s crazy. You’re getting ready for a weekend last Thursday to play Minot here (Austin) and go there the following week. We’re doing video, pre-scouts, setting up a practice plan, and then all of the sudden the season is over,” Howard said.

Tuesday morning, there was still hope to see the Robertson Cup playoffs but nothing is certain – leaving players, coaches, staff, and fans wondering, what if?

“This is a weird one because I didn’t get a chance to have that closure,” Howard added. “We didn’t get a chance to sit down and have exit meetings with some of the guys and I just said bye to a couple of the ‘99s and you’re kind of saying bye to them, but you’re not really saying bye to them because you could see them in a few weeks.”

That was before the team had learned the news that the Robertson Cup had also been canceled. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Rain and possible snow this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Austin Bruins react to regular season cancellation

Image

People's Food Co Op

Image

COVID-19 and dogs

Image

Dental Offices Closing for Non-Emergency Care

Image

Rochester Salvation Army makes changes due to COVID-19

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/17

Image

Making sure kids have something to eat

Image

St. Patricks Day muted

Image

Bars and restaurants partially close in Iowa

Image

Update from Olmsted County officials

Community Events