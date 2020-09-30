Austin Aspires is looking for tutors to help with the new tutoring program

AUSTIN, Minn. - Students in Austin can get free tutoring thanks to a recent grant through the non-profit, Austin Aspires. We all know most students are now learning through screens and some like it, but others might not. That's why they're on a mission to help students continue with one-on-one teaching.

Austin Aspires provides support that helps students be successful in all things academic. They recently received a grant through Connected Minnesota, which is completely funding the tutor program. It's mainly for 7th through 12th graders who are either referred by a teacher or parents can sign them up. "We want to make sure that the tutoring, the extra support is available for any student that needs it," explained the executive director of Austin Aspires, Jayne Gibson. "So that they can also experience success in school regardless of what school looks like."

Gibson said they're asking for tutors before the program starts next week and they can either volunteer or get paid. They're hoping to bring in people with all kinds of backgrounds to help the students. "Whether it's language, whether it's content specific skills. So maybe you have a strong background in science or maybe you have a strong background in math. Whatever it is because we're going to have a number of needs walk through the door or register to participate in our program," explained Gibson. "So we want to make sure that we have a tutor that we can connect with the students and provide what they need."

The tutoring is free for students and it begins Tuesday, October 6th. It'll take place at the YMCA and Faith Church, both of which are in Austin. Dpending on the need, they are prepared to go through the end of the school year. To sign up your child for tutoring or to become a tutor, click here.

The Connected Minnesota grant is funding this tutoring program, extended data plans for Wi-Fi in the community and parent education on how to help with distance learning.