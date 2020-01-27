Austin Aspires holds forum on early learning

AUSTIN, Minn-Monday Austin Aspires hosted a public forum regarding early education.

Jennifer Lawhead is the Director Community Education for Austin Public Schools she the Austin community is above par in this area, thanks to the community's support. That's just one reason Austin received an Early Learning Nation Grant which is sponsored by the Center for the Study for Social Policy.The grant has been awarded to only six other cities. Lawhead says Austin now has access to resources that will help it move full steam ahead.

“The biggest part of this grant is access to their tools,” Lawhead said. “They designed a survey tool that we can use to push out questions to the public. This helps us access our present level of performance in Austin The awesome thing is each goal area offer tactics that have been successful around the county.”

She says it’s important for Austin to focus on early learning.

"There are lots of statistics that show that the economic benefits that early learning has on children throughout their life,” Lawhead said. “As children grow up they have higher rates of graduating from high school on time and fewer incarceration rates. So early learning not only helps with kindergarten readiness but life readiness."

Today's meeting is just one of four meetings taking place throughout the year.