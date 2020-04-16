Austin Aspires collecting cleaning items for child care providers

AUSTIN, Minn-Childcare providers are taking on a big role during this COVID-19 crisis.

They're keeping their doors open to accommodate those who must work but it's stretching their resources.

A couple of groups in Mower County are taking matters into their own hands with a donation drive.

Jessica Hutchinson works for Austin Aspires a group that is helping local daycare providers. This week they have been collecting arts and crafts to entertain the older population of kids going to child care.

“Some of the providers we have heard from are taking in more children,” Hutchinson said. “Older children don't necessarily have the activities that are appropriate for that age group.”

Austin Aspires is taking donations every Monday and Tuesday. Hutchinson says the needs are changing daily. Next week they will be collecting sanitation items and toiletries.

"Next week we are thinking more along the lines of cleaning supplies, we are looking for that lysol, clorox wipes and toilet paper has been a big one for a lot of them," Hutchinson said.

For more information you can call (507) 437-0920