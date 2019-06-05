Austin Aspires Receives Grant For Mental Health Program

Mental health is an issue that impacts millions of people including kids. A new program in Austin aims to help those impacted. The group Austin Aspires received a $50,000 grant from an organization called Prairie Care Wednesday morning.

The money will be used to fund a program called Conscious Discipline. It focuses on making sure kids have access to the mental health care they need. Jayne Gibson with Austin Aspires says this program will help shed light on mental illness in Austin.

"There were two things that resonated to the top one was providing support and education for parents and families and one was providing education around explicit coping skills for our youth," said Gibson.

Austin Aspires has partnered with several different groups for this program including the school district, the United Way, and the parenting resource center. The program will start this fall