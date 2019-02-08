Clear
Austin Art Center displays exhibit on black art

The Art Center is bringing in art from a diverse group of artists.

AUSTIN, Minn.-February is Black History Month. It’s a time dedicated to celebrating all of the contributions African Americans have made to society.
The Austin Art Center is showcasing dozens of black artists.
Laura Helle is the executive director at the art center.
She says this is a first for the center and wanted the community to see different types of art from diverse artists.
Helle hopes the exhibit can continue the conversation of inclusivity in Austin.

“Part of our mission to be able to bring that here so families and children don’t have to travel to the metro to see something similar,”she said.

The exhibit will be on display until March 23rd.

