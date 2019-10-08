Austin 4th graders recognized for fire safety posters

AUSTIN, Minn. – The winners of the 4th Grade Junior Fire Poster Contest were celebrated Tuesday.

About 430 students from Banfield, Neveln, Sumner, and Pacelli each created a poster and two children from each school were chosen as winners. Those students were honored at McDonald’s on Oakland Avenue West.

The Austin Fire Department says the first place winner was unable to attend. Autumn Drennan placed second, Riley Szyszkowski placed third, and Madison Mensink received honorable mention. First, second, and third place posters will be submitted to the state competition.

Sponsors of the contest include the Austin Fire Department, McDonald’s, Walmart, Five Below, CineMagic, Echo Lanes, Pet Supplies Plus, Austin Park & Recreation, and Pizza Ranch.