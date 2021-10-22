Austi-Con returns to Austin hotel for another year of gaming

AUSTIN, Minn.- Calling all gamers. Austi-Con is back. After a one-year hiatus, Austin residents Michael and Kate Jordal brought the annual gaming convention to the Holiday Inn on Friday.

"My family loves gaming. We play alot of games together and we like to get people together to meet new people and play games," says event organizer Michael Jordal.

Since 2016, the Jordal's have been hosting Austi-Con. In addition to sharing their passion for games with the public, the family does it to raise money for camps benefiting autistic people at Hormel Historic Home. They have an auction with proceeds going towards the camps.

"My wife founded one of them and she's a special education teacher so it's a cause that's near and dear to our hearts."

Players are going head to head in games including Holi, Reign, and The Crew. Gamers including Renee Thorson have been attending the event since the beginning.

"I love board games. I love meeting other people and enjoying this hobby. It's a whole weekend of gaming," explains Thorson.

The convention is also attracting locals like Courtney Fitz who came for the first time.

"Mike who runs this is our neighbor and told us about it. We figured we come out and join other people who like playing board games and see what it's all about."

Austi-Con runs from Friday until Sunday. Admission for a family of four is $20 for the whole weekend.