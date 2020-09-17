August unemployment numbers show job growth in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn- The August unemployment numbers are out, and things are looking somewhat brighter for Minnesota. Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Employment and economic development held a news conference to talk about the numbers. Minnesota's unemployment rate fell to 7.4 percent in August. In July, the number stood at 7.6 percent. Commissioner Steve Grove says Minnesota is seeing slow but steady job growth. He pointed to the addition of roughly 40,000 jobs last month.

"One of the seasonally adjusted gains came from the government sector with 11,000 jobs,” said Grove. We think part of that is due to census hiring that has been taken by the federal government."

Last August, Minnesota's unemployment rate was at 3.2 percent.