August a deadly month for motorcycle riders

Data from the Iowa Department of Transportation says August has the highest number of motorcycle fatalities.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 11:03 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - August is considered one of the deadliest months on the road for motorcycle riders, according to data released by the Iowa Department of Transportation.

During a 10 year period, 501 motorcycle riders and their passengers have died in accidents on Iowa roads.  

The situation is equally grim in Minnesota.  Sergeant Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol also agrees that August is one the deadliest months on their roads.  So far this year, Minnesota has had 30 motorcycle-related deaths.

Experts say the best way for bikers to stay safe is to wear a helmet and drive defensively.  Riders who hit the road at night should wear lighter colored clothing or reflective vests.

Drivers who prefer four wheels instead of two should always look twice for motorcycles.

