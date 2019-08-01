August Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Every month, KIMT News 3 and our Giving Your Best Partners, Diamond Jo Casino and First Citizens Bank , recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community.

If you stop by Central Gardens in Clear Lake, chances are, you'll find Leigh Trembath.

"Leigh's been just unstoppable in terms of programming for kids. Her values, her vision about ecology and sustainable agriculture. She helps out on Fresh on Fridays, 12 fridays in a row every summer. Children's activities, all sorts," said Troyce Fisher, who nominated Trembath.

"I'm stunned, I'm stunned. But very appreciative," Trembath said.

Trembath's passion for nature has bloomed into something bigger.

"I think it's important for everybody to find their niche for where they can give back to the community. For me, I like gardening, I like being outside, I like the idea of a community coming together," Trembath said.

As she continues to plant seeds in her garden of giving, her hard work isn't going unnoticed.

"She's an incredible volunteer and she's a symbol of all the people here at Central Gardens who give up time and effort all of the time," Fisher said.

