August 1st is first day to purchase MN deer hunting licenses

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Deer hunting licenses went on sale on Thursday. To purchase one for the season, click here or call a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources license agent at 888-646-6367.

There are some regulation changes for this year's season. The statewide youth season is from October 17 to October 20. In past seasons, the youth season was only available in Southeastern, Northwest, and Twin Cities metro permit areas.

To help curb the spread of chronic wasting disease, the DNR is expanding the areas where feeding deer is banned. To learn more about regulation changes and the upcoming deer season, click here.