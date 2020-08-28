Aug. 28 prep football and soccer scores

IOWA FOOTBALL
AGWSR, Ackley 72, Clarksville 20
Akron-Westfield 34, Hinton 19
Alburnett 34, North Tama, Traer 6
Ankeny 48, Ankeny Centennial 6
Assumption, Davenport 54, Davenport, West 0
Audubon 55, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Bellevue 41, Northeast, Goose Lake 0
Benton Community 28, Vinton-Shellsburg 21
Carroll 7, Bondurant Farrar 0
Cedar Falls 24, Dubuque, Senior 16
Cedar Rapids Xavier 38, Epworth, Western Dubuque 21
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 35, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 34, OT
Cedar Rapids, Washington 55, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 0
Central Springs 14, Nashua-Plainfield 8
Clear Lake 54, Aplington-Parkersburg 21
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 29, Hudson 0
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 28, Denison-Schleswig 21, OT
Dallas Center-Grimes 30, Pella 6
Des Moines, Hoover 40, Des Moines, North 6
Des Moines, Lincoln 39, Des Moines, East 13
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 78, West Central, Maynard 6
Durant-Bennett 41, North Cedar, Stanwood 0
Edgewood-Colesburg 47, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6
Emmetsburg 35, Bishop Garrigan 0
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 14, West Hancock, Britt 6
Harlan 40, Grinnell 28
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 28, Okoboji, Milford 0
Independence 34, Center Point-Urbana 7
Iowa City High 35, Davenport, Central 14
Iowa City West 27, Iowa City Liberty High School 0
Kee, Lansing 54, Central Elkader 12
Lake Mills 20, Forest City 6
Lenox 34, East Mills 29
Logan-Magnolia 39, Missouri Valley 0
Mason City 28, Marshalltown 0
Monticello 28, Cascade,Western Dubuque 27
Mount Ayr 36, Albia 7
Nevada 41, ADM, Adel 21
New Hampton 15, Charles City 8
Newell-Fonda 54, Harris-Lake Park 7
North Butler, Greene 7, BCLUW, Conrad 6
North Scott, Eldridge 26, Muscatine 0
OA-BCIG 49, Ridge View 0
Oelwein 30, Union Community, LaPorte City 16
Ogden 49, Manson Northwest Webster 26
PAC-LM 27, East Sac County 7
PCM, Monroe 44, Newton 18
Pekin 37, Central Lee, Donnellson 31
Pleasant Valley 45, Regina, Iowa City 13
Riceville 38, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 36
Saint Ansgar 35, Osage 12
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49, Sioux City, West 0
Sigourney-Keota 27, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 21
Sioux Center 13, LeMars 0
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 27, South O'Brien, Paullina 7
Sioux City, East 48, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 41, 3OT
South Central Calhoun 14, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 0
South Hardin 23, Iowa Falls-Alden 19
South Tama County, Tama 55, Saydel 6
South Winneshiek, Calmar 20, North Fayette Valley 10
Southeast Polk 21, Waukee 10
Southeast Valley 54, Clarke, Osceola 0
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 53, Murray 20
Southwest Valley 14, Eldon Cardinal 7
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 61, Eagle Grove 16
St. Mary's, Remsen 56, River Valley, Correctionville 20
Sumner-Fredericksburg 34, Postville 0
Tri-Center, Neola 42, IKM-Manning 7
Underwood 39, Atlantic 0
Unity Christian 48, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 14
Valley, West Des Moines 40, Des Moines, Roosevelt 20
Van Meter 33, Winterset 14
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 42, Denver 20, OT
Washington 19, Bettendorf 10
Webster City 21, Spencer 7
West Bend-Mallard 38, Ruthven-Ayrshire 8
West Branch 17, Tipton 8
West Delaware, Manchester 35, Wahlert, Dubuque 0
West Lyon, Inwood 53, Storm Lake 12
West Sioux 14, Spirit Lake 7
Williamsburg 17, Solon 14
Woodward-Granger 49, Madrid 6
MINNESOTA BOYS SOCCER
Caledonia 1, Schaeffer Academy 0
MINNESOTA GIRLS SOCCER
Byron 8, Triton/K-W/Hayfield 0
Kasson-Mantorville 13, Lake City 1
Lourdes 7, PIZM 1
Stewartville 8, Cannon Falls 0.