DES MOINES, Iowa – A state audit of the Mason City School District has found over $2 million in improper payments.

State Auditor Mary Mosiman released a report Friday on her investigation of school district spending between July 1, 2009, and August 31, 2017. The investigation was requested by the Mason City school district after concerns raised by a re-audit of the 2015 fiscal year that was completed in August 2017.

Mosiman says she found $2,238,952.08 in improper payments, broken down into:

- $1,344.314.30 in salary to various school administrators.

- $217,405.64 in FICA and IPERS deductions on the improper payroll.

- $387,682.09 in school district contributions to tax-sheltered annuity retirement accounts for various administrators.

- $171,998.36 for the resignation package awarded to Dr. Anita Micich, former Mason City Superintendent.

- $117,551.69 in vacation balance payouts to various school administrators.

Mosiman says the $1.3 million in improper salary was paid to 66 school district employees. Her report also states that during the time Dr. Micich was shared Superintendent for Mason City and Clear Lake school districts, Mason City overbilled Clear Lake by $7,370 as part of the sharing agreement.

The Mason City School District has issued a statement on the results of the state audit. It states the investigation did not find any excess payments after July 1, 2017 and that the core problems identified by the investigation were corrected in July 2017. The District also states it believes the separation payment made to Dr. Micich was appropriate based on the terms of her contract.

The Mason City Board of Education is scheduled to discuss the results of this investigation at a Committee of the Whole work/study session on January 7. The meeting will start at 5:30 pm in the Administrative Center at 1515 South Pennsylvania Avenue and questions and comments from the public are invited.

The full statement from the Mason City School District is below. To read the full report from the Iowa Auditor of State’s Office, click here.