Attorney general announces working group on officer involved shootings

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's an issue that continues to cause tension between those in blue and the community they serve. It's officer involved shootings.

The one that hits close to home for minnesotans is the death of Philando Castile.

He was shot three years ago by officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop.

Minnesota lawmakers are looking to reduce deadly police shootings.

“Police shootings are a touchy subject right at this current second,”said Charles Messerschmidt.

Today, Attorney General Keith Ellison announced he will co-chair a 16-member working group focused on officer-involved shootings.

Med-City native Charles Messerschmidt thinks the move will build trust between police and the public.

“People have a bad outlook on police and law enforcement because they weren't in that situation necessiarly,” he said.

The working group will a be a collection of community members and law enforcement willing to make changes.

“We're going to be looking at this from top to bottom state and local policy changes possibly changes to police procedures,” said The Minnesota Department Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington.

Rochester's Police Chief Jim Franklin says this will bring transparency.

“It's going to help identify best practices it's going to enhance the profession,” he said.

Messerschmidt hopes confidence can build between the public and the men and women in blue.

“We need to trust our law enforcement to do the right thing and make sure they're to do the right things,” said Messerschmidt.