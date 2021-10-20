Attorney: Use of force justified in Mason City officer-involved shooting

MASON CITY, Iowa - A review of an officer-involved shooting following a Mason City homicide found that the officer's actions were "entirely legally justified."

The Winnebago County Attorney's Office released its findings Wednesday of the shooting in downtown Mason City earlier this month that resulted in Jelani Faulk, who was later charged with first-degree murder, being briefly hospitalized.

The attorney's office said officer Noah Friese "had no alternative option other than to shoot Faulk to avoid potential injuries to himself or innocent bystanders. Had Faulk complied with officer Friese's commands to get on the ground, officer Friese would not have had to shoot. Instead, Faulk chose to ignore the commands and point a firearm at officer Friese."

Authorities said Faulk shot and killed Christoper Tucker on Oct. 3.

Officer Friese was in the area at the time of the shooting and identified two males who were running at him following Tucker being shot.

Friese ordered the subjects, Faulk and 24-year-old Kristopher Keys, of Dubuque, to the ground. Keys complied with the officer's commands while Fault pointed a handgun at the officer.