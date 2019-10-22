Clear
Attorney: 4 Iowa school districts to play $650K settlement

Attorneys for a child who was sexually assaulted by a teacher at an Iowa school have announced a $650,000 settlement paid by four school districts.

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 12:30 PM

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — Attorneys for a child who was sexually assaulted by a teacher at an Iowa school have announced a $650,000 settlement paid by four school districts.

Spirit Lake attorney John Sandy says the settlement was agreed to by the school boards of Sibley-Ocheyedan, Sioux City, Akron-Westfield, and Mediapolis districts.

The lawsuit stemmed from the case of Kyle Ewinger, who was convicted in February of sexually abusing a student at Sibley-Ocheyedan. Prosecutors say Ewinger was a coach and teacher at the school in 2015 when he was found sleeping in his classroom beside a 10-year-old boy and fired.

Ewinger also was convicted in Nebraska last year of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old boy and is serving decades in prison.

Sandy says Ewinger was first suspected of inappropriate behavior with a student at Mediapolis in 2004, but the school district agreed not to report the behavior in exchange for his resignation. Sandy says Ewinger later taught at the Akron-Westerfield and Sioux City districts, which also didn't report concerns.

