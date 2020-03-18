Clear
Attic fire under investigation in Rochester

Rafter extinguished Wednesday morning.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 2:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An attic fire did thousands of dollars in damage to a southwest Rochester home Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the 600 block of 16th Street SW at around 7 am and arrived to find smoke coming from the exterior eves of the roofline. Four engine companies, a ladder company, and the on-duty Battalion Chief were called to the scene.

The Rochester Fire Department says firefighters entered the home and found a light haze of smoke. Upon entering the attic, they found an interior roof rafter was smoldering. Power to the home was cut off and the rafter was put out with a portable water extinguisher.

The home sustained an estimated $20,000 in damage to the rafter, ceiling, and smoke damage.

No injuries have been reported with this fire. The cause is under investigation.

Community Events