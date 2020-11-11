Attendance now limited at prep football playoffs

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced on Tuesday that the state football semifinals and finals would not be impacted by the latest set of COVID-19 restrictions announced by Gov. Kim Reynolds. In less than 24 hours later, that quickly changed.

Due to the increasing positivity rate of COVID-19 in Black Hawk County, capacity will now be limited to 15-percent at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. This will allow for 2,400 spectators per game - the same number allowed for UNI football games.

Tickets for the semifinal and final round of the football playoffs will be sold online only. Walk-ups will not be allowed.