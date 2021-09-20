Attempted stabbing results in multiple charges against Rochester man

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An attempted stabbing has resulted in multiple charges against a 26-year-old Rochester man.

Police were called Saturday at 3:28 a.m. to the 900 block of 4th Ave. SE. for a report of an assault.

A man, later identified as Michael Shulze, was witnessed near a car at a residence when the two victims went outside. The car had flat tires and more than $1,000 in damage.

Police said Schulze ran at the victims with a knife in his hand, went through the female and tried to stab the male.

The victims were able to get into the house and the suspect left on foot.

Schulze was seen in the 700 block of 6th St. SE. where they believe he threw a baseball bat in the river and was located before he tossed a knife in the river.

After refusing multiple commands, Shulze was tased and was taken into custody.