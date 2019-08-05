Authorities: Rochester attempted robbery leads to arrest of man with meth

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is behind bars after unsuccessfully trying to rob someone before the weekend.

That man is Nathan Robinson, 39, who is homeless.

It happened on Friday in the 2100 block of Valkyrie Drive NW.

A woman saw Robinson going through her car while she was inside a nearby residence.

When she went outside to confront him, he tried to take her purse and keys but was unsuccessful.

The victim gave officers a description of the man and the direction he ran away.

Police were later able to find Robinson as well as 1.41 grams of meth that was with him.

He’s facing charges of simple robbery, tampering with a motor vehicle, and a fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

Nothing was missing from the woman’s car.