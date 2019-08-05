Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Authorities: Rochester attempted robbery leads to arrest of man with meth

Police were able to find the suspect as well as 1.41 grams of meth that was with him.

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 10:56 AM
Updated: Aug 5, 2019 11:12 AM

Photo Gallery 1 Images

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is behind bars after unsuccessfully trying to rob someone before the weekend.

That man is Nathan Robinson, 39, who is homeless.

It happened on Friday in the 2100 block of Valkyrie Drive NW.

A woman saw Robinson going through her car while she was inside a nearby residence.

When she went outside to confront him, he tried to take her purse and keys but was unsuccessful.

The victim gave officers a description of the man and the direction he ran away.

Police were later able to find Robinson as well as 1.41 grams of meth that was with him.

He’s facing charges of simple robbery, tampering with a motor vehicle, and a fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

Nothing was missing from the woman’s car.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 87°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 87°
Rochester
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Tracking an enhanced risk for severe weather today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday's Severe Weather Updates

Image

Rochester residents rally for change

Image

New Concerns about Zoning

Image

Tracking Monday's Severe Weather Chances

StormTeam 3: Severe weather returns to the forecast

Image

All Iowa Showdown brings kids and animals together

Image

Clear Lake Evening Lions receiving international recognition

Image

50th annual VFW State Golf Tourney raises money for Minnesota veterans

Image

Residents plan to share concerns about new zoning

Image

Rally in Rochester against gun violence

Community Events