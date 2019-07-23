Attempted murder warrant issued after alleged Mower Co. hit and run

AUSTIN, Minn. - An attempted murder warrant has been issued against a southern Minnesota woman allegedly involved in a hit and run that left a person with significant injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for 20-year-old Tori Ward, of Dodge Center, on charges of attempted first- and second-degree murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon causing bodily harm.

Authorities said on Friday, Austin police responded to a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 1st St. SE and 2nd Ave.

Ward is believed to still be in southern Minnesota.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 507-437-9400.