Attempted murder trial set in Wright County stabbing

CLARION, Iowa – A Webster City man is pleading not guilty to attempted murder in Wright County.

David Hernandez, 30, is accused of the July 10 stabbing of Carl Burras in Eagle Grove. Authorities say Burras suffered life threatening injuries when he was stabbed in the chest and body with a screwdriver.

Hernandez was arrested in mid-October after law enforcement said DNA evidence identified him as Burras’ attacker.

A trial is scheduled to begin on December 3.