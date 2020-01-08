Attempted murder charges filed in shooting of Waseca police officer

WASECA, Minn. – Three counts of attempted murder are filed in a shootout that left a southern Minnesota police officer critically wounded.

The Waseca Police Department says officers were called to the 900 block of 3rd Avenue SE in Waseca just after 8 pm Monday for a suspicious person with a flashlight in area backyards. Officers say they made contact with Tyler Robert Janovsky, 27 of Waseca, on a back balcony.



Officer Arik Matson Officer Arik Matson

Janovsky reportedly left the balcony for the roof of an attached garage. Officer Arik Matson, Sergeant Timothy Schroeder, and Captain Kris Markeson surrounded the house.

Court documents state Janovsky fired a shot at a fourth police officer on the balcony, Andrew Harren, but missed. Janovsky then allegedly shot at Officer Matson and hit him in the head.

Police exchanged gunfire with Janovsky, with Janovsky shooting at Sergeant Schroeder before Janovsky was struck by police bullets.

A black handgun was found near Janovsky. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says Officer Matson was airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Janovsky was also hospitalized for his wounds.

The BCA says Matson and Sergeant Timothy Schroeder fired their weapons during this incident. Schroeder has been placed on administrative leave. An investigation into this incident is ongoing. When finished, the BCA says it will present its findings without recommendation to the Waseca County Attorney’s Office for review.

Besides attempted murder, Janovsky is also charged with possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.