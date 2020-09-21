Attempted murder charge filed after Wright Co. deputy was hit by his own squad car

CLARION, Iowa – More information is being released on an officer-involved shooting in Wright County.

A deputy pulled a car over around 1:45 pm on September 15 in Eagle Grove after recognizing the driver, Shawn McMillan, was barred from driving in the state of Iowa. The deputy says he determined during the stop that McMillan and a passenger, Keaton Robinson, were possible suspects in a disturbance in Goldfield involving a gun.

Both men were arrested. McMillan was handcuffed with his hands behind him and seat-belted into the front seat of the deputy’s vehicle while Robinson was handcuffed and standing in front of it. The deputy then searched McMillan’s vehicle and says he found a handgun.

While the search was conducted, authorities say McMillan worked his hands in front of him, jumped into the driver’s seat of the squad car and drove at and hit the deputy. The deputy fired one round at the squad car but McMillan was not hit.

The Sheriff’s Office says McMillan abandoned the squad car after a short distance and ran away. He was later apprehended in Eagle Grove. The deputy was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

McMillan, 31 of Fort Dodge, has been charged with attempted murder and escape from custody. He is being held in the Hamilton County Jail without bond.

Robinson, 30 of Fort Dodge, has been charged with possession of a firearm as a felon. He was booked into the Wright County Jail on $10,000 bond.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says the incident in Goldfield is still under investigation.