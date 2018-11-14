Attempted murder charge dropped against Rochester man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges have been dropped against the third defendant in a Rochester drive-by shooting.

Abdirahman Abdullahi, Kaisar Nur, and Abdulkadir Abukar were all charged with 2nd degree attempted murder for an incident on North Broadway on May 5, 2017. Rochester police say two people leaned out of a car and began firing at another vehicle. The 35-year-old victim told officers the men in the car had been following him before they started shooting.



Kaisar Nur Kaisar Nur

Abdulkadir Abukar Abdulkadir Abukar

Nur, 30 of Burnsville, and Abukar, 27 of St. Cloud, pleaded guilty to drive-by shooting. Both were sentenced to seven years in prison, with credit for time served.

All charges against Abdullahi, 26 of Rochester, have now been dismissed. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office says they cannot locate an important witness against Abdullahi and have decided not to prosecute at this time. Charges could be refiled in the future but County Attorney Mark Ostrem says time is running out under Minnesota’s statute of limitations.