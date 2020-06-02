Attempted murder and arson charges filed after Minneapolis unrest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One man is charged with two counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at police officers during unrest in Minneapolis last week, while two men face federal charges for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails into a suburban government building.

These charges made public Tuesday are the latest to stem from unrest following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes as Floyd said he couldn't breathe.