Attempted burglaries to SE Minnesota businesses under investigation

An overnight burglary left two Rochester businesses with their front door smashed in.

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 1:38 PM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - An overnight burglary left two Rochester businesses with their front door smashed in.

Authorities said Catherine’s Store and Cost Cutters each were burglarized late Thursday night.

The cash register at Catherine’s Store was attempted to be pried open and authorities were unsure if any money was taken.

Authorities are hoping surveillance video will help track down any suspects.

Early Friday morning in Oronoco, the Shell gas station on Cedar Center Ave. suffered damaged.

The door was damaged and resulted in around $1,500 to $2,000 in damage.
Authorities don’t believe any made entrance.

