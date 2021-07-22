Attempted break-in in Hampton sends Fort Dodge man to prison

HAMPTON, Iowa – Drunkenly trying to break into a woman’s home is sending an Iowa man to prison.

Austin Taylor Lee Hogan, 31 of Fort Dodge, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years behind bars for pleading guilty to first-degree attempted burglary.

Hogan was arrested a little after 1 am on January 22 after police were called to a 7th Avenue NE address in Hampton. A woman reported a man with a gun was trying to enter her home through the back porch. Officers say they arrived to find an “obviously intoxicated and confrontational” Hogan who repeatedly refused to obey their commands.

Court documents state after Hogan was pinned to the ground and handcuffed, police found a .45 caliber handgun on the back porch.