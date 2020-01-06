Attempt to serve warrant results in felony drug charge against Mason City man

MASON CITY, Iowa - An attempt to serve a warrant for a violation of probation has resulted in felony drug charges against a Mason City man.
Nicholas Dralle, 34, is facing charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and other drug-related crimes after being arrested Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of East State St.
After being served a warrant, authorities said there were three glass pipes, a syringe, baggies containing a white clear substance, which Dralle described as “Ice,” in a coat pocket, according to court documents.
He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond.
