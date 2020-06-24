Athletes take up beach volleyball to perfect skills

OSAGE, Iowa – The coronavirus pandemic has forced athletes to get creative and find new ways to train outside of their typical training facilities. Athletes in Osage are taking to the sand.

This was is in the works before the pandemic started, but former Osage High School volleyball coach, Andie Olson, says the timing couldn’t have been any more perfect.

“A few years ago we had a vision that we wanted to start some sand leagues and tournaments,” she said. “Our kids were playing a lot of sand (volleyball) but driving to Cedar Falls. So, we were like we want our kids to stay multi-sport kids so how can we help that?”

With a land donation from parks and recreation, writing nearly $10,000 worth of grants, and a lot of waiting dreams became a reality for Olson.

The original plan was for leagues to benefit both children and adults but the coronavirus stepped in the way. Now, area athletes are taking advantage of the new amenity since they can’t practice in gyms just yet.

“Kids started contacting me, ‘can we do some lessons? Can we start doing some things?’ So we talked to the Department of Health and what can we do? So six (participants) is our highest number we do and we just started doing lessons.”

In a sport that utilizes one ball during gameplay, how are the players staying safe?

“We have three bags of balls typically and when we’re done with one set we wipe it down. The kids know to grab a bag that’s bagged, that means they’re clean. We hand sanitize before and after we start so that way we are at least starting fresh and ending fresh,” Olson answered.

Olson says kids are coming from several surrounding communities to take part, gaining valuable experience on the sand that will benefit them this fall.

“There’s only two of you so strategy is so huge and how that translates into your indoor game because it forces you to communicate differently, forces you to think differently, look through the net and see who you want to handle that ball first.”

The plan is to proceed with lessons and tournaments this summer. Tournament registration is available here.