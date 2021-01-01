Athletes and coaches reflect on lessons learned from 2020

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – 2020 is officially behind us and we get to start with a clean slate. Last year had a lot of growing pains that turned into life lessons. KIMT News 3 asked several area teams how they will be able to take their experiences from 2020 and apply them to this new year.

“2020 was certainly a difficult year for many people but with difficulty comes opportunity for growth. Looking forward to our season starting Monday, I’m just looking forward to getting back on the ice with the boys and start that process.” - Jeff True, Lourdes boys hockey head coach

“Something that I’ve learned from 2020 is how to persevere, both in life and on the football field. This will make me a better person in the long run and also a better athlete.” - Christian Connelly, Byron football

“Something I learned this year was that things were constantly changing and we had to learn how to handle adversity. As a coach it made me more patient, as a person, it made me more patient because as much as we wanted to be out there playing, and we did, there were things that were more important like the health of our kids.” - Mike Archer, John Marshall volleyball head coach

“One thing that I learned from 2020 is to never take time for granted. Either that’s not being able to see your loved ones for long periods of time, or from the athlete's point of view, only having limited access to prepare for the upcoming season. This year, I will for sure be a part of all opportunities related to both getting into the gym, giving my best effort forward and personally, taking the moments with my family and grandparents because as we all know, we never know when that chance will be taken away from us.” Elli Collins, Mayo basketball

“2020 taught me to not take sports for granted and to always work your hardest.” - Kylie Smidt, Stewartville volleyball

“One thing that I learned in 2020 that made me a better athlete was to leave everything on the court because you never know if it will be your last time.” Allie Elliott, Stewartville volleyball

“2020 has been quite the year but it taught us a lot. It taught us that the human spirit is alive and well and it taught us that if we put our minds together we can accomplish anything, especially through the sport of football.” - Ben Halder, Byron football head coach

“COVID has taught me a lot of things this year but the most important thing it has taught me is to be dedicated to my goals, to work hard and make the best of every opportunity when it presents itself.” - Anna Miller, Mayo basketball

“The thing that I miss the most is the relationships with the kids – getting to interact with them on a daily basis and see them every day, that’s the thing that I miss the most. That’s going to help me be a better coach in 2021 because it’s going to drive me to do a better job of connecting with my kids because you never know when those opportunities to connect with them are going to be taken away from you.” Ryan Carpenter, Mayo girls basketball head coach

“Something in 2020 that I learned is that you’ve got to take advantage of the time that’s given to you. I did this my pretty much working out every day during quarantine.” Jack Kleinschmidt, Lourdes hockey

“One thing I learned in 2020 that will help during volleyball season in 2021 is to focus on the positives and not the negatives.” Abby Stoltz, John Marshall volleyball

“The pandemic has taught me to appreciate what I have and to make the most of every moment.” - Thomas York, Lourdes hockey

“One thing that I learned this year is you always have to try your hardest because you never know when something will come to an end.” - Jakob Braaten, Byron football/basketball

“Although the last nine months of 2020 weren’t what we expected or could have hoped or predicted, there was still a lot of good that came out of the year. I think it totally showed how coaches, parents, and players can be resilient and always try and find a positive out of negative situations. Personally, if I learned anything out of 2020 it is to certainly appreciate all of the little things and not to get bent out of shape and lose a whole lot of sleep over the little things that potentially we have fretted over in the past. here’s to a great 2021, (I) can’t wait to see where it goes.” - Lonnie Morken, Mabel-Canton volleyball head coach