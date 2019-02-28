Clear
At least 5 people, including 1 firefighter, injured in Cedar Rapids apartment blaze

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 10:58 AM

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say at least four occupants and one firefighter were injured in a fire at an apartment building in central Cedar Rapids.

Firetrucks were dispatched to Hawthorne Hills Apartments around 8:30 a.m. Thursday with reports that several occupants were trapped on the second floor of a 16-unit building. Firefighters used ladders to reach the second floor, encountering flames and heavy smoke as they entered.

A city news release says firefighters carried one man out of the complex. Three other adults also were taken to hospitals. The release says one firefighter suffered a non-life-threatening injuring while battling the blaze.

The fire cause is being investigated. The names of the injured haven't been released.

