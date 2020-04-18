At least 1,000 gallons of fertilizer leak in Winneshiek County

OSSIAN, Iowa – The Department of Natural Resources says many hundreds of gallons of fertilizer has leaked into a Winneshiek County waterway.

Farmers Union Coop reported to the DNR on Friday that a fertilizer tank had leaked over the winter into its secondary containment structure. That structure was then pumped into an area that discharged into a storm water intake, which led to an unnamed tributary that flowed into Nutting Creek.

The DNR says the fertilizer release was noticed when people saw white water in the creek.

Farmers Union Coop estimates between 1,000 and 2,000 gallons were released. No fish kill has been seen. The DNR and the coop are working to clean up the leaked fertilizer.