At-home COVID tests now available in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – Free at-home COVID-19 tests are now available in Cerro Gordo County.

CG Public Health says the testing kits are 100% confidential and contain a shipping box, and a return label for users to mail their test kits directly to the Iowa State Hygienic Lab.

“Of course, the best way to avoid having to test for COVID-19 is through vaccination against the virus that causes this disease. We have three safe and effective vaccines available in the United States,” says Karen Crimmings, disease prevention manager at CG Public Health. “We also know that not everyone is eligible for the vaccine and/or may have other reasons they need to be tested. These kits will be extremely helpful for that.”

Arrangements for picking up a test kit can be made by calling CG Public Health at 641-421-9300. CG Public Health says you must call and make arrangements before picking up a test kit. Once the test kit is received by the Iowa State Hygienic Lab, test results are usually available within 24 hours.