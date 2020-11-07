Clear
BREAKING NEWS Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US Full Story

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

Victories in “blue wall” northern industrial states propelled Biden to the White House, where he’ll confront America’s deep health, economic and social ills.

Posted: Nov 7, 2020 10:42 AM
Updated: Nov 7, 2020 11:28 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.

His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. Biden crossed 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.

Trump refused to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting.

Biden, 77, staked his candidacy less on any distinctive political ideology than on galvanizing a broad coalition of voters around the notion that Trump posed an existential threat to American democracy. The strategy proved effective, resulting in pivotal victories in Michigan and Wisconsin as well as Pennsylvania, onetime Democratic bastions that had flipped to Trump in 2016.

Biden, in a statement, said he was humbled by the victory and it was time for the battered nation to set aside its differences.

“It’s time for America to unite. And to heal," he said.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation," Biden said. “There’s nothing we can’t do if we do it together."

Biden was on track to win the national popular vote by more than 4 million, a margin that could grow as ballots continue to be counted.

Trump was not giving up.

Departing from longstanding democratic tradition and signaling a potentially turbulent transfer of power, he issued a combative statement while he was on his Virginia golf course. It said his campaign would take unspecified legal actions and he would "not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.”

Trump has pointed to delays in processing the vote in some states to allege with no evidence that there was voter fraud and to argue that his rival was trying to seize power — an extraordinary charge by a sitting president trying to sow doubt about a bedrock democratic process.

Kamala Harris also made history as the first Black woman to become vice president, an achievement that comes as the U.S. faces a reckoning on racial justice. The California senator, who is also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government, four years after Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.

Trump is the first incumbent president to lose reelection since Republican George H.W. Bush in 1992.

Early Saturday he left the White House for his Virginia golf club dressed in golf shoes, a windbreaker and a white hat as the results gradually expanded Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania.

Trump repeated his unsupported allegations of election fraud and illegal voting on Twitter. One of his tweets, quickly flagged as potentially misleading by Twitter, claimed: "I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!"

In Wilmington, Delaware, near a stage that has stood empty since it was erected to celebrate a potential victory on Election Night, people cheered and pumped their fists as the news that the presidential race had been called for the state’s former senator arrived on their cell phones.

On the nearby water, two men in a kayak yelled to a couple paddling by in the opposite direction, “Joe won! They called it!” as people on the shore whooped and hollered. Biden was expected to take the stage for a drive-in rally after dark.

There were scenes of celebrations in some big cities across America, including New York. And a crowd thronged the recently christened “Black Lives Matter” plaza in Washington to cheer just a few blocks from the White House.

Americans showed deep interest in the presidential race. A record 103 million voted early this year, opting to avoid waiting in long lines at polling locations during a pandemic. With counting continuing in some states, Biden had already received more than 74 million votes, more than any presidential candidate before him.

Trump’s refusal to concede has no legal implications. But it could add to the incoming administration’s challenge of bringing the country together after a bitter election.

Throughout the campaign, Trump repeatedly refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, arguing without evidence that the election could be marred by fraud. The nation has a long history of presidential candidates peacefully accepting the outcome of elections, dating back to 1800, when John Adams conceded to his rival Thomas Jefferson.

More than 236,000 Americans have died during the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 10 million have been infected and millions of jobs have been lost. The final days of the campaign played out against the backdrop of a surge in confirmed cases in nearly every state, including battlegrounds such as Wisconsin that swung to Biden.

The pandemic will soon be Biden’s to tame, and he campaigned pledging a big government response, akin to what Franklin D. Roosevelt oversaw with the New Deal during the Depression of the 1930s. But Senate Republicans fought back several Democratic challengers and looked to retain a fragile majority that could serve as a check on such Biden ambition.

The 2020 campaign was a referendum on Trump’s handling of the pandemic, which has shuttered schools across the nation, disrupted businesses and raised questions about the feasibility of family gatherings heading into the holidays.

The fast spread of the coronavirus transformed political rallies from standard campaign fare to gatherings that were potential public health emergencies. It also contributed to an unprecedented shift to voting early and by mail and prompted Biden to dramatically scale back his travel and events to comply with restrictions. Trump defied calls for caution and ultimately contracted the disease himself. He was saddled throughout the year by negative assessments from the public of his handling of the pandemic.

Biden also drew a sharp contrast to Trump through a summer of unrest over the police killings of Black Americans including Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and George Floyd in Minneapolis. Their deaths sparked the largest racial protest movement since the civil rights era. Biden responded by acknowledging the racism that pervades American life, while Trump emphasized his support of police and pivoted to a “law and order” message that resonated with his largely white base.

The president’s most ardent backers never wavered and may remain loyal to him and his supporters in Congress after Trump has departed the White House.

The third president to be impeached, though acquitted in the Senate, Trump will leave office having left an indelible imprint in a tenure defined by the shattering of White House norms and a day-to-day whirlwind of turnover, partisan divide and the ever-present threat via his Twitter account.

Biden, born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and raised in Delaware, was one of the youngest candidates ever elected to the Senate. Before he took office, his wife and daughter were killed, and his two sons badly injured in a 1972 car crash.

Commuting every night on a train from Washington back to Wilmington, Biden fashioned an everyman political persona to go along with powerful Senate positions, including chairman of the Senate Judiciary and Foreign Relations Committees. Some aspects of his record drew critical scrutiny from fellow Democrats, including his support for the 1994 crime bill, his vote for the 2003 Iraq War and his management of the Clarence Thomas’ Supreme Court hearings.

Biden’s 1988 presidential campaign was done in by plagiarism allegations, and his next bid in 2008 ended quietly. But later that year, he was tapped to be Barack Obama’s running mate and he became an influential vice president, steering the administration’s outreach to both Capitol Hill and Iraq.

While his reputation was burnished by his time in office and his deep friendship with Obama, Biden stood aside for Clinton and opted not to run in 2016 after his adult son Beau died of brain cancer the year before.

Trump’s tenure pushed Biden to make one more run as he declared that “the very soul of the nation is at stake.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 170307

Reported Deaths: 2645
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin405591016
Ramsey16971392
Dakota11938144
Anoka11561169
Washington793077
Stearns765458
Scott434039
Olmsted404530
St. Louis402277
Wright351418
Clay301446
Nobles253722
Sherburne250426
Blue Earth23927
Carver21749
Kandiyohi21315
Rice199013
Mower164721
Crow Wing162922
Winona160620
Chisago15612
Benton141617
Otter Tail12028
Polk12009
Lyon11766
Beltrami115413
Todd11279
Morrison107410
Douglas10219
Waseca99510
Itasca99217
Steele9554
Goodhue93117
Nicollet88620
Becker8604
Freeborn8405
Isanti7998
Le Sueur7766
McLeod7564
Carlton7405
Pine7112
Martin68818
Mille Lacs66421
Cass6155
Watonwan6144
Hubbard5818
Chippewa5343
Wabasha5151
Roseau5011
Brown5004
Dodge4840
Meeker4664
Rock4219
Pipestone42017
Wadena3765
Redwood37312
Yellow Medicine3737
Unassigned34954
Renville34613
Cottonwood3440
Murray3383
Fillmore3310
Houston3182
Sibley3163
Faribault2950
Aitkin2895
Swift2832
Kanabec27910
Jackson2631
Pennington2612
Marshall2333
Stevens2261
Lincoln2221
Pope2220
Big Stone2001
Clearwater1961
Koochiching1965
Norman1924
Wilkin1764
Lac qui Parle1703
Lake1680
Mahnomen1493
Grant1315
Red Lake1042
Kittson941
Traverse710
Lake of the Woods581
Cook320

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 144958

Reported Deaths: 1810
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk22359297
Woodbury8181102
Linn8014139
Black Hawk7236107
Johnson672033
Dubuque645767
Scott604351
Story465818
Dallas415051
Pottawattamie387548
Sioux283620
Marshall247337
Buena Vista245413
Webster230018
Plymouth201133
Des Moines189113
Cerro Gordo188629
Clinton184530
Wapello178164
Muscatine177659
Warren15759
Crawford148415
Jasper146334
Carroll139913
Marion129213
Henry12636
Jones12624
Lee123713
Tama112738
Bremer99410
Delaware97516
Dickinson9169
Jackson9155
Benton8856
Wright8841
Boone87710
Mahaska86925
Washington82612
Harrison79721
Clay6794
Clayton6594
Buchanan6425
Hardin6407
Lyon6278
Cedar6268
Louisa61115
Page6020
Poweshiek59811
Winnebago59620
Winneshiek5949
Kossuth5721
Cass56010
Iowa55811
Mills5563
Hamilton5526
Floyd55011
Fayette5446
Butler5313
Cherokee5063
Emmet49821
Sac4985
Hancock4976
Guthrie48915
Allamakee4809
Shelby4802
Calhoun4685
Franklin45019
Chickasaw4471
Humboldt4473
Grundy4446
Madison4344
Mitchell3972
Palo Alto3912
Clarke3893
Appanoose3613
Osceola3420
Jefferson3361
Union3346
Howard3219
Pocahontas3212
Monroe30412
Taylor3042
Ida2953
Monona2872
Keokuk2711
Adair2613
Greene2520
Montgomery2467
Davis2444
Fremont2432
Lucas2426
Van Buren2302
Audubon2201
Wayne2174
Decatur2120
Worth1940
Ringgold1182
Unassigned1120
Adams931
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Wintry precipitation is looking to make a comeback
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Officials to Nix Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing, Create Indoor Facilities

Image

No More COVID Drive-Thru

Image

Sports Overtime highlights and scores from Friday

Image

People stressed out by election

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Friday

Image

$5000 Tool Donation

Image

Salvation Army community coat drive starts Saturday

Image

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Minnesota and Iowa

Image

Dealing with post election stress

Image

AP: Hagedorn Wins Bid for Re-Election

Community Events