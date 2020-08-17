Clear

Associated Press Q&A: What's happening at the US Postal Service, and why?

The Postal Service is strapped for money and instituting cutbacks, and it's warning states that it can't guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted.

Posted: Aug 17, 2020 9:47 AM
Posted By: By NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press

The U.S. Postal Service is warning states it cannot guarantee that all ballots cast by mail for the Nov. 3 election will arrive in time to be counted, even if ballots are mailed by state deadlines. That's raising the possibility that millions of voters could be disenfranchised.

It's the latest chaotic and confusing development involving the agency, which has found itself in the middle of a high-stakes election year debate over who gets to vote in America, and how. Those questions are particularly potent in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, which has led many Americans to consider voting by mail instead of heading to in-person polling places.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends mail ballots as a way to vote without risking exposure to the virus at the polls. But President Donald Trump has baselessly excoriated mail ballots as fraudulent, worried that an increase could cost him the election. Democrats have been more likely than Republicans to vote by mail in primary contests held so far this year.

Some questions and answers about what's going on with the post office and the upcoming election:

WHAT'S WRONG WITH THE POST OFFICE?

The Post Office has lost money for years, though advocates note it’s a government service rather than a profit-maximizing business.

In June, Louis DeJoy, a Republican donor and logistics company executive, took over as the new postmaster general and Trump tasked him with trying to make the Postal Service more profitable. Doing so would also squeeze businesses such as Amazon. Its chief executive, Jeff Bezos, has come under criticism from Trump because of the coverage the president has received from The Washington Post, which Bezos owns.

DeJoy cut overtime, late delivery trips and other expenses that ensure mail arrives at its destination on time. The result has been a national slowdown of mail.

The Postal Service is hoping for a $10 billion infusion from Congress to continue operating, but talks between Democrats and Republicans over a broad pandemic relief package that could have included that money have broken down.

On Thursday, Trump frankly acknowledged that he’s starving the postal service of that money to make it harder to process an expected surge of mail-in ballots. Trump on Saturday attempted to re-calibrate his position. He said that he supports more funding for the postal service but refuses to capitulate to other parts of the Democrats' relief package — including funding for cash-strapped states.

WHY DOES THIS MATTER IN AN ELECTION YEAR?

Mail-in ballots have exploded in popularity since the pandemic spread in mid-March, at the peak of primary season. Some states have seen the demand for mail voting increase fivefold or more during the primaries. Election officials are bracing for the possibility that half of all voters — or even more — will cast ballots by mail in November.

Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington state have universal mail voting, and California, Nevada and Vermont are starting universal mail voting in November. But the rest have little experience with such a volume of ballots cast through the mail.

Timely mail is key to voting by mail. In states without universal mail-in voting, applications for mail ballots are generally sent out to voters by mail. They're returned, again, by mail. Then the actual ballots are sent to voters by mail, and returned, again, by mail, usually by Election Day.

Late last month, Thomas J. Marshall, the post office's general counsel and executive vice president, sent states a letter warning that many of them have deadlines too tight to meet in this new world of slower mail.

Pennsylvania, for example, allows voters to request a mail ballot by Oct. 27. Marshall warned that voters there should put already completed ballots in the mail by that date to ensure they arrive by Nov. 3.

This has been a potential problem since the Obama administration, when the post office relaxed standards for when mail had to arrive. But it's particularly acute when the volume of mail ballots is expected to explode in states such as Pennsylvania, which only approved an expansion of mail voting late last year. It's also acute when the president has said openly he wants to limit votes by his rivals by keeping them from voting by mail.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

It's unclear. The first question is whether there will be a coronavirus relief bill that could help fund the post office. Republicans and Democrats are far apart on the measure and Congress has gone home for a few weeks.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the chamber back into session this week to address the Postal Service.

A vote is expected Saturday on legislation, the “Delivering for America Act,” that would prohibit any changes in mail delivery or services for 2020. Congress is on summer recess and had not been expected to return until September. The Senate remains away.

If there's no resolution of the coronavirus aid, the matter is sure to come up during negotiations in September to continue to fund the federal government. The government will shut down if Trump doesn't sign a funding bill by Sept. 30.

States can also act to change their mail balloting deadlines. That's what Pennsylvania did this past week, with the state asking a court to move the deadline for receiving mail ballots back to three days after the Nov. 3 vote, provided the ballots were placed in the mail before polls close on Election Day.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and some other Democratic lawmakers are also seeking a review of DeJoy's policy changes. In response to the letter, spokeswoman Agapi Doulaveris of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General said the office is "conducting a body of work to address the concerns raised.” She declined to elaborate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 65152

Reported Deaths: 1752
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin20469848
Ramsey8054274
Dakota4810106
Anoka4013115
Stearns295720
Washington235448
Olmsted183523
Nobles17929
Scott171723
Mower11262
Rice10658
Blue Earth9826
Wright9765
Carver9543
Clay79740
Sherburne78010
Kandiyohi7391
St. Louis67021
Todd4352
Lyon4303
Watonwan3912
Nicollet37513
Freeborn3671
Steele3672
Benton3323
Winona27917
Beltrami2710
Crow Wing26814
McLeod2600
Le Sueur2481
Otter Tail2174
Chisago2141
Goodhue2139
Martin2116
Cottonwood1820
Waseca1691
Becker1651
Pipestone1639
Polk1614
Carlton1561
Douglas1471
Isanti1470
Itasca14712
Unassigned14646
Dodge1370
Pine1320
Murray1291
Chippewa1241
Morrison1031
Wabasha1010
Brown992
Faribault950
Meeker902
Rock900
Sibley892
Koochiching843
Jackson830
Cass803
Mille Lacs783
Pennington751
Fillmore740
Renville695
Lincoln610
Swift581
Grant574
Houston570
Roseau560
Yellow Medicine540
Pope480
Aitkin421
Kanabec413
Norman400
Wilkin393
Redwood380
Hubbard370
Marshall300
Wadena290
Mahnomen281
Red Lake260
Big Stone250
Lake250
Stevens220
Traverse160
Clearwater140
Lac qui Parle100
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 52298

Reported Deaths: 970
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk10983211
Woodbury380754
Black Hawk329766
Linn254989
Johnson219121
Dallas199035
Scott185315
Buena Vista180412
Dubuque179731
Marshall150927
Pottawattamie142629
Story139815
Wapello95537
Muscatine89148
Webster8848
Crawford7543
Sioux6933
Cerro Gordo68619
Warren6032
Tama56229
Plymouth50912
Clinton5084
Jasper49828
Wright4961
Dickinson3904
Louisa37814
Washington30910
Boone2933
Franklin26513
Hamilton2621
Des Moines2502
Bremer2437
Carroll2232
Clay2151
Clarke2123
Marion2090
Emmet1994
Hardin1940
Shelby1941
Floyd1783
Benton1711
Jackson1691
Henry1664
Allamakee1634
Poweshiek1638
Lee1545
Buchanan1501
Guthrie1475
Mahaska14617
Butler1402
Jones1392
Cedar1371
Delaware1361
Madison1342
Humboldt1331
Lyon1282
Hancock1272
Pocahontas1222
Clayton1203
Winnebago1190
Harrison1171
Cherokee1131
Winneshiek1091
Kossuth1060
Taylor1040
Fayette1020
Palo Alto1020
Page1010
Iowa991
Mills981
Calhoun952
Cass942
Monona931
Grundy911
Jefferson910
Sac900
Osceola890
Union882
Mitchell830
Monroe788
Lucas754
Worth710
Chickasaw680
Davis652
Howard650
Montgomery644
Appanoose563
Fremont460
Keokuk431
Greene420
Van Buren421
Adair380
Ida340
Audubon301
Decatur290
Wayne251
Ringgold241
Adams170
Unassigned00
Rochester
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Dry Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Seans Weather 8/17

Image

Mayo Clinic Convalescent Plasma program shows reduced mortality rate

Image

Rochester Public Library receives anonymous donation

Image

Gearing up for the new school year

Image

Checking in on Minnesota's mask mandate

Image

Sunday Evening Weather

Image

Sunday weather

Image

Veteran completes marathon in the fight against veteran suicides

Image

Semi truck convoy for essential workers

Image

Saturday weather

Community Events