Assistant U.S. Attorney brings awareness to Minnesota human trafficking

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Minnesota Assistant U.S. Attorney is bringing awareness to human trafficking while addressing topics ranging from victim's rights to the effect of the pandemic on abuse reporting.

Human trafficking involves the use of force or coercion to obtain some form of labor or commercial sex act.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Provinzino says we can all help by acknowledging it happens in our own communities. She says if someone has information the best way to report it is to call local law enforcement or the FBI tip line.

She said, "The more we can make sure law enforcement responds, and responds quickly, the better we can protect the victims. We can preserve evidence and we can build a good case,"

Provinzino also says those who are vulnerable, like people with disabilities are more at risk during the pandemic.

She added, "Our National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has seen a huge uptick in exploration online and we know those include a significant population of people with disabilities. It's hard to know what will come from this but with the quarantine, with further isolation, people who are vulnerable are at even more increased risk of exploitation because they don't have anybody else to tell."

