Assistant Iowa fire chief accused of starting several grass fires

Timothy Hora

Court records say 30-year-old Timothy Hora is charged with five counts of arson and one of operating while intoxicated.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 8:53 AM

OXFORD, Iowa (AP) — An assistant fire chief has been accused of starting several grass fires in eastern Iowa's Johnson County.

Court records say 30-year-old Timothy Hora is charged with five counts of arson and one of operating while intoxicated. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Hora, who's assistant fire chief for the city of Oxford.

Investigators say Hora was found at one of the fires earlier this month. He told deputies he came upon the blaze as he patrolled the area for an arsonist. Hora says he stopped and tried to stomp out the flames, but he was unable to say why he didn't use his cellphone to call for assistance.

