Assaulting pregnant woman sends Austin man to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is going to prison for attacking a pregnant woman.

Albert Gonzalez Garcia, 33 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to two years and four months behind bars, with credit for 214 days already served.

Garcia was charged with seven felonies in August 2020 after law enforcement said he assaulted his estranged wife. Court documents state Garcia broke into her home and then punched her in the stomach, tried to strangle her, and finally pulled out a black knife and threatened to cut off her face.

Garcia pleaded guilty to domestic assault by strangulation in February. Three counts of first-degree burglary as well as second-degree assault, terroristic threats, and domestic assault.