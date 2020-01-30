Assaulting an infant sends a Mower County man to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. - it’s just over seven years in prison for a Mower County man who seriously hurt a baby.
Nathaniel Ambrose, 25 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to seven years and two months behind bars, with credit for 94 days already served, and ordered to pay $46,060.87 in restiutuion.
He pleaded guilty to 1st degree assault for an incident in August 2018 where and 8-week-old boy suffered several injuries, including a possible brain bleed. The child’s mother told investigators the boy’s injuries appeared after he was cared for by Ambrose.
