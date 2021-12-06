Assaulting a Walmart employee sends Rochester man to jail

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Punching a Walmart worker means jail time probation for an Olmsted County man.

Denard Demarco Ellis, 30 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault over an incident on June 6 where Ellis was accused of hitting a 53-year-old female Walmart employee.

Rochester police say Ellis got upset when he wanted to cash a check and was told the customer service desk was closed. Investigators say the employee who was struck, fell and hit her head on the floor.

Ellis was sentenced Monday to 91 days in jail and five years of supervised probation.