Assault charges dropped against Stewartville teacher

Alleged victim would not testify at trial.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 2:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges has been dismissed against a Stewartville teacher accused of hitting a student with a meter stick.

David Wayne Sklenicka, 43 of Rochester, was charged in May 2019 with malicious punishment of a child and 5th degree assault. A student said Sklenicka, a science teacher at Stewartville High School, had hit him twice in the leg with a meter stick, then later sprayed him in the back with a water bottle.

Sklenicka pleaded not guilty and the charges have now been dropped. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office says the alleged victim does not want the case to move forward and is “unable” to testify at any trial.

