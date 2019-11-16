Clear

Assalley’s 36-yard FG gives Iowa State 23-21 win over Texas

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell celebrates with defensive lineman Steve Wirtel (39) after an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 23-21. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Connor Assalley kicke a 36-yard field goal as time expired and Iowa State knocked off 22nd-ranked Texas 23-21 on Saturday to snap a two-game losing streak.

Posted: Nov 16, 2019 6:55 PM

Photo Gallery 3 Images

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Connor Assalley kicke a 36-yard field goal as time expired and Iowa State knocked off 22nd-ranked Texas 23-21 on Saturday to snap a two-game losing streak.

Brock Purdy had 354 yards passing and two TDs for the Cyclones (6-4, 4-3 Big 12). They beat the Longhorns (6-4, 4-3) for just the third time in 17 tries despite blowing a 13-point lead.

Brayden Narveson missed an apparent 42-yard field goal with 2:12 to go, but Texas was called for being offside and Iowa State was awarded a first down by inches.

The Cyclones — who have lost twice by a point in 2019 — elected to play for the field goal. Assalley rewarded coach Matt Campbell’s faith in him by knocking the winner down the middle.

Sam Ehlinger gave Texas a 21-20 lead with a brilliant 7-yard TD pass to Malcom Epps on fourth down with 5:37 to go. But the Cyclones stuffed the Longhorns on their next possession, and Purdy took Iowa State 63 yards in three minutes to set up Assalley’s kick.

Ehlinger had 273 yards and three TDs for Texas, losers of three of its last five.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas: After sealing their last two victories with field goals, what cruel irony for the Longhorns to see Iowa State do that back to them. Give Texas credit for rallying from down 20-7, but miscues when it mattered will surely frustrate coach Tom Herman and his staff.

Iowa State: The Cyclones also lost to Baylor 23-21 on a field goal to end the game, so this win was extra special for the program. Campbell has now beaten every member of the league at least once.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

It’s hard to see Texas maintaining its spot in the Top 25 on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Texas plays at Baylor on Nov. 23.

Iowa State hosts Kansas next Saturday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Slick roads possible Sunday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Blooming Prairie football advances to Prep Bowl Final with dominant win

Image

Bringing the Floyd in Floyd of Rosedale

Image

RCTC's championship hopes end in national semifinal

Image

Lourdes' Alyssa Ustby signs letter of intent to UNC

Image

A special hunt

Image

Bellringing starts in Mason City

Image

Mourning another school shooting

Image

Dreams do come true

Image

West Hancock advances, St. Ansgar falls in state semifinals

Image

New Live Eye in Austin

Community Events