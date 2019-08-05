Asphalt tanker catches fire near Austin High School

AUSTIN, Minn. - An asphalt tanker caught fire near the Austin High School.
Authorities said the fire happened around 8:30 a.m. inside the tanker and created a total loss to the asphalt inside.
There was no damage to the high school.
