Asphalt tanker catches fire near Austin High School

Fire created a total loss to the asphalt inside.

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 10:11 AM

AUSTIN, Minn. - An asphalt tanker caught fire near the Austin High School.

Authorities said the fire happened around 8:30 a.m. inside the tanker and created a total loss to the asphalt inside.

There was no damage to the high school.

